(Video) Konate teases Gravenberch after stealing his Liverpool celebrations

Ibou Konate is known for his love of anime but Ryan Gravenberch has stepped on his toes after his goal against Fulham in the Premier League.

It was a first in the league for the Dutchman and he marked the occasion by pulling out a ‘Divine Dogs’ inspired celebration.

After the full-time whistle though, it seemed that the Frenchman was teasing his teammate for trying out something that has become our No.5’s ‘thing’ at Anfield.

With Harvey Elliott also doing a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ celebration against Crystal Palace, it seems that the love for anime is sweeping across the dressing room.

You can watch the moment between Gravenberch and Konate courtesy of Sky Sports (via @girlfden on X):

