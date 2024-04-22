(Video) Lewis Koumas will have Klopp fist-pumping after what he did this afternoon

Lewis Koumas will have made Jurgen Klopp a very happy (and proud, one might imagine) man after observing his latest exploits for Liverpool’s U18s team.

The young attacker showcased some superb pressing movement to rob his opposing defender of possession just outside the box before a smart finish put the Reds in the lead.

It’s exactly the kind of move our German tactician would expect from a senior forward at the club.

Yet further evidence of the stamp Klopp has put on Liverpool Football Club since joining in 2015.

He can be immensely proud of how we’ve evolved since his arrival.

