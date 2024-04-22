(Video) So much love; Liverpool fans will adore Alexander-Arnold’s celebration with teammates

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled off a moment of set piece expertise against Fulham and the celebrations that followed showed everyone how loved he is within the dressing room.

After silencing the home crowd, the entire squad celebrated in the corner and our vice captain’s interactions with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz are great to see.

READ MORE: (Video) Konate teases Gravenberch after stealing his Liverpool celebrations

After what has undoubtedly been a tough week of results and performances from the Reds, this squad unity is important.

Let’s hope we can keep this winning momentum going and land ourselves in the prime position to win the Premier League on Jurgen Klopp’s final game.

You can watch the Liverpool celebrations with Alexander-Arnold via @drwnunez on X:

the players celebrating trent’s free kick goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMiVnQZtuP — hae (@drwnunez) April 21, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…