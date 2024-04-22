Liverpool-linked manager just ‘flown into the UK’ amid ‘premature’ Amorim reports

Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘unlikely’ to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Yet, despite reports surfacing online, most notably from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Portuguese head coach is understood to be flying into the UK for talks with West Ham.

Alex Crook has the latest update on the 39-year-old’s whereabouts on X (formerly Twitter), partly relaying one report from Dan Sheldon, amid links with the Hammers.

Rubin Amorim has flown into the UK for talks with #WHUFC as reported by the excellent @Dan_Sheldon_ I also understand it is unlikely he will be the chosen one to replace Klopp at #LFC. As reported on @talkSPORT two weeks ago reports he'd agreed a deal were very premature. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) April 22, 2024

Next Liverpool manager looks uncertain

With the greatest of respect to West Ham, it’s hard to imagine Amorim choosing life in London over Merseyside.

That is if he is indeed scheduled for talks with the Hammers AND Liverpool, as was reported earlier by Pedro Sepulveda.

❗️Rúben Amorim is in a private flight right now on his way to London! Meeting with @LFC and @WestHam is scheduled. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⏳ pic.twitter.com/Fy60ejk4Hu — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 22, 2024

The odds, for now, remain set on the former Benfica star replacing Klopp at the Afield helm ahead of the 2024/25 season.

For how long it remains that way… well, only time will tell in that regard!

How will Liverpool decide on their next manager?

Don’t rule out a surprise appointment from one of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

Ben Jacobs reported that the Liverpool duo won’t be afraid of making a ‘bold’ decision, with multiple candidates to be interviewed in April.

There’s a logic behind handing the role to Ruben Amorim in light of his style of football and his development of young stars.

Data, however, may very well take precedence over logic.

