(Video) Steve Nicol claims £120k-p/w Liverpool ace ‘doesn’t produce enough’ despite his ‘good work’

Steve Nicol has implored one Liverpool player to improve his output in front of goal for all the ‘good work’ that he undertakes.

Cody Gakpo was included in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI in the 3-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, with Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez the two senior forwards who began on the bench, and the £120,000-per-week Dutchman enjoyed a very positive outing despite not finding the net.

However, in reviewing the victory at Craven Cottage on ESPN FC, the former Reds defender pointed to that as his main criticism of the 24-year-old.

Nicol said: “Gakpo started. He doesn’t produce enough on the end of some good work, but at least he looks fresh and he has a go.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

There are times when the Netherlands international can make better choices in the final third, as illustrated during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, and he’s only found the net once over his last seven Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

However, it must be acknowledged that he’s started just two of those matches, and an output of 14 goals for the season isn’t to be dismissed lightly. Indeed, he’s scored once more than Luis Diaz this term despite playing 542 fewer minutes (Transfermarkt).

Gakpo couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno yesterday despite landing three shots on target (Sofascore). He’ll be eager to improve that return over the final five games of the campaign, but if he continues to get into scorable positions, he has every chance of chipping in with some massive goals over the next month.

You can view Nicol’s comments in full below, via ESPN UK on YouTube: