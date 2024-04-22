‘Really pleased’ – Ex-Everton ace noticed what Liverpool players did in the 53rd minute v Fulham

Leon Osman couldn’t help but notice the instant reaction from Liverpool players to a key moment early in the second half of the 3-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

The teams were level in the 53rd minute when Harvey Elliott seized upon a careless pass from Alex Iwobi and set up Ryan Gravenberch to score his first Premier League goal.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (21 Apri, 18:40), the former Everton midfielder was struck by how happy the Reds players were for the 21-year-old to enjoy that landmark moment, one which also swung the game very much in our favour yesterday.

Osman said: “It was a brilliant finish. He gets his reward. He was the person who closed down Alex Iwobi; Liverpool lost the ball and he reacted first. He put a little bit of pressure on Iwobi.

“That’s the Liverpool way and it has been under Jurgen Klopp. He was the player who made sure that Liverpool tried to win the ball back. It fell to him and it was a lovely finish.

“You can see how pleased his teammates were for him. It’s not been the perfect first season for him in a Liverpool shirt, but they were really pleased he got that important goal.”

Gravenberch hasn’t had the easiest of debut campaigns at Liverpool, being restricted to just 11 Premier League starts so far and enduring some difficult moments which have led to criticism.

However, it must be remembered that he’s still only 21 and came to Anfield off the back of an abortive season at Bayern Munich where he barely played, which must’ve affected his confidence significantly.

His first-half performance against Fulham came under scrutiny from some pundits but the emphatic manner in which he took his goal wouldn’t suggest that he was a player feeling sorry for himself.

As Osman rightly points out, that pivotal moment for Gravenberch was a just reward for the effort he showed in closing down Iwobi in the first place, and that work ethic may delight Jurgen Klopp almost as much as the eventual finish.

Hopefully that can be the springboard for the young midfielder to enjoy a strong ending to the season and make a telling contribution towards what, if all goes well, may yet be a Premier League title triumph.

