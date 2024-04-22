(Video) ‘Rat infestations’ ‘Neglectful landlord’: €40.4m Liverpool player reportedly at centre of housing scandal

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is embroiled in a housing scandal according to local reports originating from De Limburger in the south of the Netherlands.

The Dutch attacker is reportedly understood to own several properties in his home country. The Mirror claim that residents have complained of ‘rat infestations’ and ‘damp conditions’.

Without knowing the veracity of such claims, we have no interest in leading a witch hunt against the £35m (€40.4m) former PSV star.

That said, if any of this is indeed on the money, we sincerely hope the 24-year-old responds quickly and effectively to redress the alleged grievances of his tenants.

