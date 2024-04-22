(Video) Robertson comically struck in the face during Liverpool celebrations

All eyes were rightfully on Trent Alexander-Arnold as he scored a brilliant goal against Fulham, meaning many missed what happened to Andy Robertson.

It seemed that Curtis Jones may have accidentally poked the left-back in the eye, leading to the captain of Scotland falling to his knees.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp’s full-time interaction with two players shows how important they are

Taking to his Instagram account afterwards, our No.26 posted:

It seems that it’s all water under the bridge now but we can assume that the 30-year-old had some choice words for the Scouser!

You can view Robertson getting hit in the face via @drwnunez on X:

the players celebrating trent’s free kick goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMiVnQZtuP — hae (@drwnunez) April 21, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…