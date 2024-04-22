Ruben Amorim makes Sporting Lisbon promise amid David Ornstein bombshell

Ruben Amorim is now looking increasingly unlikely to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer.

That’s the big scoop from David Ornstein over at The Athletic this afternoon following the Portuguese head coach’s continued avoidance of links with an exit from Sporting Lisbon.

“I have a contract,” the 39-year-old told reporters (via 90 Min). “Nothing has changed. I’ll be here next week.”

It raises serious questions, then, over who the Merseysiders will look to sign to fill the soon-to-be-vacant

If not Ruben Amorim then who?

Liverpool potentially missing out on Ruben Amorim has already forced some fans to look at Jose Mourinho’s presence at Craven Cottage in a new light.

Even though Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are determined to make the right choice rather than friends with their pick – we still can’t see it being the former Chelsea boss being handed the reins.

Julian Nagelsmann committing his future to the German national team and Roberto De Zerbi um’ing and ah’ing over a switch to Bayern Munich leaves us with some choice options.

Time to potentially prepare for a surprise, Reds… we just hope it’s a good one.

