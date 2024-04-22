(Video) Souness backs ‘aggressive’ manager to win over Liverpool fans if FSG were to hire him

Graeme Souness hasn’t dismissed one former Manchester United manager as a viable contender for the Liverpool job, arguing that the man in question could win over the Merseyside faithful.

Among the interested spectators at the Reds’ 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday was a certain Jose Mourinho, who’s been out of work since getting the sack at AS Roma in January.

When asked by Simon Jordan on talkSPORT if he’d take the Portuguese native at Anfield, the ex-LFC captain and manager replied: “I don’t think that would be impossible. They’re big shoes to fill, whoever follows Jurgen, but he would get that relationship with the supporters.

“He’s an aggressive man, confrontational, and the supporters of Liverpool like all of that. You can see how they love Jurgen being like that. It would not be a problem.”

After Jordan pointed to Mourinho’s reputation as a divisive figure, Souness argued: “I think where he’s been successful, he’s taken everyone with him.”

The 61-year-old may have won the Champions League twice and hoovered up several league titles around Europe, but even those Liverpool fans growing impatient with the ongoing search for a new manager wouldn’t want the ex-Chelsea and United boss anywhere near the club.

It’s coming up to the 10-year anniversary of his infamous gilet-clad gallop along the touchline goading the Anfield faithful after the ultra-conservatives Blues threw a spanner in the works during our unsuccessful Premier League title push with one of the most nauseating smash-and-grabs ever seen in football.

Also, Klopp would never publicly humiliate any of his players or staff in the way that Mourinho has done with the likes of Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Dele and Eva Carneiro in previous managerial posts.

Sorry, Mr Souness, but we’re simply not having the 61-year-old’s toxic traits at Liverpool.

You can view Souness’ comments below (from 6:21), via talkSPORT on YouTube: