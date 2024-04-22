What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Luis Diaz and Barcelona transfer

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz continues to be linked with a switch to Spanish football.

This has hardly been helped by very public comments the Colombian’s father has made over his son’s future in the sport.

Fortunately, however, it seems that Fabrizio Romano has been hearing very differently about reports of the winger wanting to join Barcelona this summer.

“Staying with Barcelona for a moment, we’ve also had fresh rumours about Luis Diaz reportedly wanting to join from Liverpool,” the Italian journalist informed CaughtOffside.

“This is not what I’m hearing, though – Diaz is crucial player for Liverpool and also, for Barca to pay for a player like Diaz with their Financial Fair Play situation…I think that could be quite difficult.”

The former FC Porto star has registered 17 goal contributions in 46 appearances (across all competitions) for Jurgen Klopp’s men in 2023/24.

Should Luis Diaz be sold this summer?

In an ideal world, we’re keeping hold of Diaz beyond the summer transfer window.

That said, an argument can be made, if it absolutely has to, that Liverpool would benefit from receiving a large sum for the wide man’s services to then reinvest into the next manager’s squad.

In our mind, however, this isn’t an eventuality we should be actively pursuing. Especially in light of some impressive performances in the second half of the campaign.

If Diaz wants to go, we can imagine Liverpool’s hierarchy won’t stand in his way. Let’s not push him out of the door, though!

