‘I can see’ – Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction ahead of crunch Merseyside derby

After Sunday’s 3-1 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage, Chris Sutton is expecting Liverpool to pick up another huge three points in tomorrow’s Merseyside derby clash.

The Reds travel to Goodison Park looking to complete a league double over Sean Dyche’s side to keep their hopes of a 20th Premier League title alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been hit with another injury blow after Diogo Jota sustained a hip injury during the defeat of Fulham but the quality amongst the Reds squad should be enough to see them through against the Toffees, according to Sutton.

“Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes for Sunday’s win at Fulham, including leaving Mohamed Salah out, but they still won pretty comfortably,” the former Premier League striker told BBC Sport.

“I can see this game going the same way. Everton will give everything of course, but the two goals they scored against Nottingham Forest were both from outside the box and they are not a team that creates too much.

“Liverpool have got more quality and they should have plenty of opportunities. If they take them, they will win.

“This is the second in a run of three away games in a row for Klopp’s side, with a trip to West Ham to come at the weekend. It looked like a tricky run at a crucial stage of the season but at the moment they look capable of getting through it.

“Everton 1-2 Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Liverpool one of many clubs that ‘appreciate’ 26-y/o PL ace ahead of summer window – Galetti

Everton earned a huge victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend to extend the gap between themselves and the drop zone to five points.

Another win will all but guarantee their top-flight status for next season and Evertonians will be excited by the prospect of derailing Liverpool’s title hopes.

Form goes out of the window when heading into Merseyside derbys but it’s down to Klopp’s men to take control of the game and prove they’re good enough to become champions.

We’re without a clean sheet in the Premier League in our last six games so we need to ensure we’re rock solid at the back while making sure we’re at our clinical best at the other end of the pitch.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!