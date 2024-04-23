(Video) Liverpool fans will be incredulous over Euro 2024 news that UEFA confirmed today

Euro 2024 is slowly but surely coming into view, with the tournament kicking off in just over 50 days’ time, and Liverpool fans may be perplexed by one announcement from UEFA on Tuesday.

European football’s governing body confirmed the match officials who’ll be working at the tournament, with two rather contentious names among the list of those entrusted with VAR duty.

As reported on Sky Sports News this morning, Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor are among the referees chosen for the finals in Germany, with David Coote and Stuart Attwell selected as video match officials.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Liverpool fans are sure to be incredulous over the latter two selections, with both being involved in major controversies involving Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.

VAR official Coote failed to intervene when Chris Kavanagh missed a blatant handball inside the penalty area by Martin Odegaard in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Anfield in December,

Meanwhile, on the day that Manchester City earned a similar result at the same venue in March, Attwell was in Stockley Park and somehow didn’t advise Oliver to overturn the on-field decision not to give a spot kick for Jeremy Doku’s chest-high kick on Alexis Mac Allister.

Any non-English Liverpool players at Euro 2024 will be praying that the not-so-dynamic duo don’t discommode them again when on VAR duty at the tournament in Germany.

You can view the announcement regarding the match officials below, via @SkySportsNews on X: