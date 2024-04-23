Journalist claims ‘new name’ being linked with Liverpool job will ‘inevitably’ end up in England

At this rate we may soon need an entire refill pad rather than just a sheet of paper to keep track of all the names who’ve been touted as Liverpool’s potential next manager.

With two of the big favourites in Xabi Alonso and then Ruben Amorim being seemingly taken out of the equation, the identity of Jurgen Klopp’s successor remains anyone’s guess.

Journalist Dean Jones has been discussing the Reds’ links with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, whose odds on taking the Anfield job have shortened considerably in recent days (Daily Express).

He told GIVEMESPORT: “One of the new names that suddenly emerged over the weekend was Arne Slot, which came at an interesting time because there were signs that a surprise could come if Amorim didn’t land the job. At Feyenoord, Slot won the league last year and sees his side second in the table this time around.

“He will inevitably jump to the Premier League at some point, but it was not anticipated that it would be as big a job as Liverpool just yet. Slot is a new name, but others who have been in and around the conversation and still haven’t nailed themselves to new jobs are De Zerbi and Thiago Motta.

“The whispers that have leaked out have seemed pretty clear that De Zerbi doesn’t fit at the moment, but once Alonso, Nagelsmann and Amorim start to drop out of the conversation, you wonder where this could end up.”

Slot could well have been working in the Premier League already had things transpired differently – Tottenham were reportedly very keen to bring him in last summer, only for the Dutchman to pen a new contract at Feyenoord shortly after guiding them to the Eredivisie title (Sky Sports).

He could well follow in the footsteps of Erik ten Hag and try his luck at one of England’s biggest clubs after conquering the Dutch top flight, although he’ll surely be hoping to avoid the intense level of scrutiny under which the Manchester United boss has been operating.

The 45-year-old has impressed with the Rotterdam club on the continental stage, taking them to the inaugural Europa Conference League final two years ago and the Europa League quarter-finals last season, only to be downed by Jose Mourinho and Roma on both occasions.

Slot has been lauded by Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, describing him as a ‘phenomenal’ manager who’s stylistically similar to Pep Guardiola (Sky Sports).

As Ten Hag will testify, winning the Eredivisie is no guarantee of success in the Premier League, but the Feyenoord boss is nonetheless an intrigiung candidate. He could well end up in England, as Jones has forecast, but whether or not that’s at Liverpool is the big unknown.

