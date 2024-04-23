(Video) Elliott recreated iconic Goodison celebration at Craven Cottage

Ahead of playing Everton in our next match, it seems that Harvey Elliott had a message for the Goodison Park faithful as he recreated a famous celebration they’ll be very familiar with.

As Diogo Jota scored our third goal of the day against Fulham, all eyes were understandably on our No.20 as he wheeled away in celebration.

However, thanks to the ‘Inside’ video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, we can see that the boyhood Red was copying the iconic crocodile inspired celebration from his Portuguese teammate in 2021.

Our No.20 scored a great goal in the Blue half of Merseyside to produce this moment and let’s hope this feat can be repeated again this week.

You can view the Elliott celebration (from 8:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

You can view the Jota goal and celebration via @LFC on X:

That turn 🤤

That finish 💥 Take a bow, @DiogoJota18! Four goals in his last three #PL appearances 👏 pic.twitter.com/mZLAqpW4Vi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2021

