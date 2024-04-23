(Video) ‘Green light…’ – Sky Sports share very good news for Liverpool duo’s Euro 2024 hopes

There’s one month remaining in the club season for players on the fringes of their nations’ Euro 2024 squad to make a late burst for selection, and some very good news has come their way on Tuesday.

As confirmed on Sky Sports News this morning, a UEFA vote ‘gave the green light’ for the managers of the competing countries to select 26 players for the finals, an increase from the initial maximum of 23.

It’s the same number that Gareth Southgate and co were allowed for the last edition of the tournament in 2021, with European football’s governing body sanctioning expanded squad sizes due to the prevalence of the global pandemic at the time.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The UEFA decision will be welcomed by Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in particular, both of whom have had their hopes of making the cut for England inclusion raised considerably.

It was only in recent days that Alan Shearer doubted whether the Reds’ vice-captain would be selected for the finals, while the 26-year-old Londoner earned a Three Lions recall last month after more than three years in international exile.

The versatility of both players (along with their obvious ability) should count in their favour when Southgate is making his final pick, and it might even offer a window of opportunity for potential late bolters such as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott if either or both can finish the season strongly.

Check out the clip from @SkySportsNews below detailing the decision from UEFA: