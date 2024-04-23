‘Soon’ – Fabrizio Romano reveals what’s next in Liverpool’s pursuit of Jurgen Klopp’s successor

Arne Slot has emerged as the new favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss this summer and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed another meeting will ‘soon’ take place between the Reds’ hierarchy and the current Feyenoord boss.

The 45-year-old is ‘keen’ on the Liverpool job according to the transfer specialist and is ‘highly rated’ by the Anfield-based outfit.

🚨🇳🇱 One more direct contact will take place soon between Arne Slot and Liverpool board to discuss more key points of the project. Slot, keen on Liverpool job and concrete option as he’s highly rated by #LFC. pic.twitter.com/Dp9UdQIuyt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2024

Xabi Alonso emerged as the immediate favourite to replace Klopp when the German made the shock announcement in January that the current campaign would be his last on Merseyside.

The Spaniard, however, is expected to remain in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen after guiding them to their first ever league title recently.

Slot, meanwhile, won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord last term and has brought an attractive and attacking style of play to the side from Rotterdam.

The Dutchman has already held one meeting with Liverpool’s representatives and the fact that more is planned means he’s clearly a serious contender.

There may be plenty of twists and turns still to come in regards to our pursuit of a new manager but let’s, for now, keep our focus on winning our remaining five league games

