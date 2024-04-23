‘The ego likes…’: How Thomas Frank reacted to rumours of replacing Klopp at Liverpool

Links between Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Liverpool have resurfaced amid reports of interest in Ruben Amorim subsiding.

The Bees boss has steered his English top-flight outfit to 15th in the league table, despite notably being without top scorer Ivan Toney for much of the season.

Notably, the 50-year-old didn’t completely shut down the rumours when last asked about the idea of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

“There’s a lot of rumours out there. I think we all kind of have that ego and the ego likes that,” the former Brondby boss told Sky Sports in February.

“But in the end of the day, I’m at Brentford, very happy here. Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe. Probably not.

“So, who knows what’s happening in the future. What I know is I’m at Brentford and I’m very happy here.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow in another potential title decider.

A very likeable character

It massively helps any candidate if it’s deemed likely they’ll build a relationship quickly with their new fanbase.

Whilst we may have our doubts over Frank’s credentials and suitability for the Liverpool job, there’s no question he’s a fundamentally likeable character.

Whether the data beyond this supports the concept of him tagging in for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield for the 2024/25 season and beyond… well, that remains to be seen.

