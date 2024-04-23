James Pearce just broke huge behind-the-scenes update at Liverpool

There have been some truly bizarre shouts being made about Liverpool Football Club amid the managerial merry-go-round.

Perhaps the most surprising name linked yet with the manager’s job is that of Wolves’ Gary O’Neill.

The Athletic’s James Pearce was fortunately at hand to shed some light on this alleged development, firmly disputing the claim on X (formerly Twitter).

Of the unlikely names linked to Liverpool…

We’re admirers of our former Academy coach and what he’s achieved with the Molineux-based outfit.

However, with the greatest of respect, the 40-year-old hardly seems perfectly suited to the leap – and what a leap it would be – to the Liverpool manager’s job.

We’d probably (and the operative word there is ‘probably’) take Jose Mourinho at Anfield over the Englishman – and that’s saying something!

In fact, if we’re going to go for some unlikely names, why not take a look at Lille’s Paulo Fonseca or Girona’s Michel Sanchez?

Goodness gracious… Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards… please get this one right.

