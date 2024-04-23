(Video) Jota appears to tells Alexander-Arnold off for shushing Fulham fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold expertly dispatched a free-kick against Fulham and proceeded to celebrate the moment in front of the home fans.

As the Scouser stood in the corner of Craven Cottage with his finger on his lips, it seems that Diogo Jota wasn’t best pleased.

Our No.20 lightly tapped his vice captain on the head and seemed to suggest that he should stop winding up the supporters in front of him.

There were a few other celebrations that followed from our No.66 and he certainly made the most of the moment he found the back of the net.

You can view the incident between Alexander-Arnold and Jota (from 5:06) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

