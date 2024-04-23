(Video) Klopp glows with praise for player ‘people will talk about in 40 years time’

Jurgen Klopp has a star-studded dressing room and he was more than happy to heap praise onto one man in particular, ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Speaking with the media about Trent Alexander-Arnold, the boss said: “There’s nothing bad to say about his development, he is one of these stories which not a lot of clubs can really write.

“He is one of the people that people will talk about in 20, 30 and 40 years time – 100% and that’s really nice for a boy from West Derby – it’s probably the best you can achieve in life.”

It’s important to credit Conor Bradley for his role in filling the void left behind by our vice captain during injury but it feels great to have the Scouser back in our team.

The passing and vision from our No.66 is unrivaled in the game and we’re very lucky to have him as part of our squad.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 14:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

