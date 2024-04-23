Jurgen Klopp teases possible Liverpool line-up rotation hint ahead of Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp has appeared to suggest that he’ll make a few changes to Liverpool’s starting line-up for the Merseyside derby tomorrow night.

He wielded the axe with a host of alterations for the win at Fulham on Sunday, and with the Everton game being our third away match out of four in a 10-day period, the manager is understandably keen to utilise squad depth as much as possible.

Speaking at his pre-game press conference this afternoon, the 56-year-old said (via Liverpool Echo): “Because the next one is around the corner immediately away at West Ham, we had to do it [rotation at Craven Cottage].

“We will see what we can do now for this game, nothing definite yet. This afternoon is the only real session we have and then we will make decisions. We will have again fresh legs on the pitch. Everton played also on Sunday. It’s an intense week for both teams so we will see.”

While Klopp is correct in saying that Everton also played on Sunday, that was a home match and so is the derby for them, whereas Liverpool went from playing in Italy last Thursday to London at the weekend and now back to Merseyside before another trip to the capital this Saturday.

At least once that visit to West Ham is out of the way, the Reds won’t have such a tight schedule again for the rest of the season, due to our involvement in the domestic cups and Europa League having already ended.

We’re guaranteed a minimum of one change to the starting line-up for tomorrow night, with Diogo Jota ruled out for the next fortnight after picking up another injury not long after his return to action.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were all brought off the bench in the final 20 minutes against Fulham, so they should be sufficiently recuperated to come back into the starting XI for the short hop across Stanley Park.

We can definitely expect a few changes to the Liverpool team against Everton, although the identity and quantity of those will keep us guessing until the line-up is named at 7pm on Wednesday.

