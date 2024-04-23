(Video) Klopp reveals ‘real’ financial problems he’s experienced at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has often been praised for his ability to manage financial limitations at Liverpool and the 56-year-old has been discussing the problems he’s coped with.

Speaking with the press ahead of the Merseyside derby, the German was asked whether being in a title race was an over achievement for the Reds and said: “First and foremost, it’s not important what I think because I don’t limit us with expectations, negative expectations.

“As a club like Liverpool, before the season it’s clear, to get all the things going… we didn’t qualify for the Champions League last year, that’s financially a real problem for a football club [like Liverpool].”

This will surely make our summer spending more impressive as, if the club has experienced such issues due to not qualifying for the Champions League, our owners certainly backed the manager.

Let’s hope that the club can be in for a big pay day when we finish the campaign with the ultimate prize that we’re all dreaming of.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 15:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

