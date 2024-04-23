(Video) Klopp warns Liverpool of Merseyside derby meaning ‘much more than just three points’

Liverpool and Everton are set to lock horns and it always means that the city grinds to a halt, something Jurgen Klopp has already experienced plenty of times.

Speaking about the meeting, the boss said: “Obviously Goodison Park can create a quite a good atmosphere as well so that’s how it is and I’m not sure it would be 100% honest but even for the players it’s like that, if you play Liverpool that’s much more than just three points.

“That’s the way everybody sees it there so that we will never get underestimated when we arrive there, whatever situation we are in so that’s the thing that makes it more difficult but that makes it more difficult for them coming to us as well.”

It’s set to be an intimidating atmosphere from our city counterparts and let’s just hope that the Reds have what it takes to get over the line.

Nothing but three points will keep us in the title race and that’s all that matters, regardless of how big the fixture is for other obvious reasons.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Goodison Park (from 3:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

