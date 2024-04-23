(Images) Liverpool fans will be relishing mooted Adidas reunion after seeing gorgeous concept kits

Liverpool are reportedly in line to reunite with Adidas from the season after next, and the rumours have been welcomed with open arms by many Reds supporters on social media.

Following a report from Sport Business that the Merseyside giants are poised to commence a £50m+ per year deal with the German manufacturer, who’ve had two previous spells at Anfield, one tech-savvy LFC fan got to work on visualising the future by sharing some concept kit designs.

The appetite for an Adidas reunion will most certainly have been whetted by the gorgeous images conjured up by content creator and designer @lfcdzn11 on X, who posted a threat of concept shirts featuring the ubiquitous three stripes logo.

From Trent pictured in a kit evoking memories of the mid-2000s to a modificaiton of the shirt in which we won the league in 1990, as well as a fresh take on the famous green and white away kit of 1995/96 (and a few more), every single design featured is a certified banger.

Fingers crossed that the proposed Adidas deal goes through and that they’ll provide Liverpool with kits as visually appealing as what these designs promise!

You can view the concept kits thread below, via @lfcdzn11 on X: