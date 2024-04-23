Liverpool one of many clubs that ‘appreciate’ 26-y/o PL ace ahead of summer window – Galetti

Liverpool are amongst a number of clubs that ‘appreciate’ Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of what could be a busy summer of transfer business for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will vacate his role as Liverpool boss at the end of the current campaign while a number of key players including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are approaching the final 12 months of their existing deals at Anfield.

It’s currently unclear as to who will replace the German tactician in the summer but it’s expected that one player that will be on the Reds’ radar is Brazil international Guimaraes – that’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

🚨↩️ Bruno #Guimarães' situation will be defined after the Copa America: anyway, he's expected to leave #Newcastle. #NUFC 🔥 Fierce competition on him: ManCity, ManUTD, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barca and PSG are among the clubs that appreciate the 🇧🇷 midfielder. 🐓⚽ @edu17burgos pic.twitter.com/xoK2bOKzM9 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 23, 2024

The 26-year-old, who joined the north-east based outfit from Lyon in 2020, has registered four goals and eight assists in 44 appearances this term (across all competitions).

Guimaraes is a tenacious presence in the middle of the park and someone who could further revitalise Liverpool’s options in the engine room.

Midfielders Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were all signed last summer but there’s still a feeling amongst Kopites that more reinforcements are still required.

Newcastle will be confident that they can retain the services of their No.39 who is a huge favourite amongst supporters but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the summer.

