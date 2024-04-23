Ex-Red’s transfer dreams may come true if Arne Slot succeeds Jurgen Klopp

With Arne Slot being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer, former Reds ace Dirk Kuyt has already named two players he’s hoping the Anfield-based outfit will make a move for.

It could be a busy summer window for the Merseysiders with a new manager coming in and a number of key players entering the final year of their respective deals.

If Kuyt was to have his way in the transfer market he’s already mentioned that he’d like to see Orkun Kokcu and Lutsharel Geertruida join the Reds.

The former left Feyenoord for Benfica in the summer of last year while the latter is a vitally important player under Slot at the Eredivisie champions.

“I am a Feyenoord man and they are doing very well at the moment,” Kuyt told the Liverpool Echo last year (via Liverpool World). “They have a very good manager in Arne Slot and some of the younger guys like Kokcu and Geertruida are knocking on the door and playing very well.

“It won’t take long for the interest of top European teams to be there for them. I hope Liverpool is interested in Feyenoord players, and I am an example it can work!” READ MORE: ‘I can see’ – Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction ahead of crunch Merseyside derby

Interest certainly came for Kokcu with Benfica paying €25m for the 23-year-old while right back Geertruida has seven goals and four assists across all competitions this season.

It would be interesting to see whether Slot would bring any of his current players to Merseyside if he was to get the Liverpool job.

The 45-year-old has done a brilliant job at Feyeenord since becoming their boss in 2021 and is believed to be excited by the prospect of replacing our German tactician (Telegraph).

Transfer rumours will begin to emerge in the coming weeks as approach the summer transfer window but we have five huge league games to get through first before worrying about life after Klopp!

