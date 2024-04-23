Liverpool ‘expected to be in the mix’ if 21-y/o Chelsea player is sold this summer

Neil Jones has backed Liverpool to be ‘in the mix’ if Chelsea were to sell Levi Colwill this coming summer.

The Merseysiders were understood to be keen on the 21-year-old’s services the prior year.

“Their interest in Levi Colwill is long-standing, and there were suggestions of a bid last summer before he signed his new contract at Chelsea,” the Covering Liverpool journalist informed CaughtOffside. “I don’t expect the Londoners to sell Colwill this time around, but if they did then I would expect Liverpool to be in the mix.”

The Reds will surely push for reinforcements in the backline with Joel Matip’s contract set to expire.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Why Jose Mourinho was at Craven Cottage for Liverpool’s win over Fulham

READ MORE: ‘The ego likes…’: How Thomas Frank reacted to rumours of replacing Klopp at Liverpool

Levi Colwill would be a fantastic Liverpool signing

If Liverpool are looking for ideal long-term successors to Virgil van Dijk on the left of the defence, you could do much worse than Colwill.

The former Brighton loanee’s numbers continue to impress despite Chelsea’s struggles this season.

FBref have him down as ranking in the 91st percentile for shot-creating actions (just shy of our No.4’s 96th percentile ranking).

He’s perfectly accomplished in progressing the ball (which may mark him out as a potentially suitable Matip replacement also).

That said, we’d like to see his aerial numbers undergo a marked improvement (64th percentile) to stand out as a Van Dijk successor.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!