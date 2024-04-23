Liverpool in line to turn the clock back with mooted £50m+ deal; poised to commence in 2025

Liverpool could be close to securing a lucrative deal which’d evoke fond memories for Reds fans of certain generations.

According to Sport Business, the Merseyside club is poised to announce a new kit deal with Adidas which is projected to commence for the 2025/26 season, following a recent tender process.

If that potential agreement comes to pass, it’d see the German manufacturer replace Nike as LFC’s kit supplier from next year, re-establishing a partnership that they had with Liverpool from 1985 to 1996, and again from 2006 to 2012.

The rumoured Adidas deal would see the club earn more than the £50m per season they’re reported to be reaping from their current supplier, who are believed to pay a base fee of £30m before royalty payments on net sales of replica gear is added.

A return to Adidas will likely please a lot of the Liverpool fan base, with the German supplier responsible for some of the most iconic kits in the Reds’ history.

Think back to the shirts worn by Sir Kenny Dalglish’s legendary team of the mid to late 1980s (the Crown Paints and Candy sponsorship era), the unmissable V-neck home and green-and-white quartered away from 1995/96, or the grey number that Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard et al rocked in 2008/09.

Adidas have knocked it out of the park with several of their kits for Euro 2024, and some of the purported Nike designs for next season haven’t been universally well received among LFC fans on social media.

Most importantly, if the club have an opportunity to agree a kit deal which’d provide increased revenue, then it’s absolutely in their best interests to do so.

These reports are unconfirmed for now, but the prospect of an improved sponsorship agreement and a return to a brand with which many Liverpool greats have been associated is one to relish.

