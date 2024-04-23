Steve Nicol has an interesting suggestion for who should replace Mo Salah at Liverpool

Steve Nicol has suggested that Liverpool should replace Mo Salah with a striker rather than a winger when the Egyptian’s time at Anfield comes to an end.

The 31-year-old is once again the club’s top goalscorer so far this season but with his current deal ending in the summer of 2025 there are likely to be rumours surrounding his Liverpool future at the end of the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Saudi Pro League outfits will continue their interest in our No.11 when the summer transfer window opens but with him now the wrong side of 30 plans should be made regarding finding a replacement.

Ex-Red Nicol believes Napoli’s Victor Osimhen should be a player considered by the Liverpool hierarchy.

“I would be more tempted to go for somebody like Osimhen and use the other ones wide,” said the pundit on ESPN (via Rousing The Kop) when asked who could replace Salah.

“It looks as though he [Nunez] enjoys running at people, and he likes running in behind. So, yeah. Diaz on the other side and (Osimhen through the centre). And Jota in any of the three spots.”

Osimhen has become recognised as one of the hottest strikers in Europe in recent years and fired Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

So far this term the 25-year-old has registered 19 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions),

The Nigerian has previously attracted interest from Chelsea and would cost a significant amount of money if he was to move away from the Italian champions anytime soon.

Darwin Nunez was signed as a centre forward but has shown since signing from Benfica last year that he can be extremely effective from the left flank.

Moving the Uruguayan out wide and signing a prolific centre forward could work a treat for the Reds moving forward!

