James Pearce shares what he’s heard about Arne Slot and Liverpool’s managerial hunt

Liverpool have not yet settled on Arne Slot as the absolute favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman is, however, a candidate to be taken seriously, with the Reds set to continue assessing alternative candidates ahead of the summer.

“The 45-year-old’s attacking brand of football appeals to Liverpool, along with his impressive track record of developing young talent,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic. “However, his appointment is not a done deal with Liverpool continuing to assess the merits of other candidates.”

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has a contract with the incumbent Eredivisie champions until 2026.

A big step up for an Eredivisie boss

The recent example of Erik ten Hag’s spell with Manchester United – which could come to a close at the end of the season – hardly bodes well for Liverpool.

Not to suggest that every coach who follows the 54-year-old to the Premier League will suffer similar effects as a result of the leap from Dutch top-flight football to England.

However, that has to be a very real concern for our decision-makers, regardless of whether or not Slot profiles well statistically.

It’s a very serious question that must be asked: Are we confident the Feyenoord boss can be a success at a club of Liverpool’s size and magnitude?

How confident are we?

