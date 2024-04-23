(Video) Nunez on the left: Pimblett and Webster pick their front three for Liverpool season finale

Liverpool picked the perfect time to get some form back into our game against Fulham but with Jurgen Klopp ringing in the changes, it’s led some fans to ponder what our best front three is.

Speaking on the BOSS Podcast, Jamie Webster and Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett selected their favourite attacking trio that they’d like to see play the final five games of the campaign.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love how Gakpo celebrated Jota’s Fulham goal

The winners of the debate between the Scouse duo were: ‘Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez’ – with our No.9 playing on the left wing.

It would be a scenario where Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo would fell aggrieved but that just speaks volumes to the quality in our front line at the moment.

You can watch Webster and Pimblett pick their Liverpool front three via @aBOSSnight on X:

What should Liverpool’s front 3 be, heading into the last 5 games of the season? 🤔 @JamieWebster94 @PaddyTheBaddy pic.twitter.com/pyoKfiwrp7 — BOSS Night (@aBOSSNight) April 22, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…