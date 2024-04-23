Portuguese football insider sends clear message about Ruben Amorim as West Ham deal off

Ruben Amorim will reportedly not be taking over at West Ham this summer, according to Pedro Sepulveda.

The Portuguese football insider noted on X (formerly Twitter) this morning that the 39-year-old’s chances of switching to Liverpool have also been dented.

There’s a potentially significant difference between what the Reds are prepared to offer the Sporting Lisbon coach and what his entourage’s demands are.

❗️Exclusive. Rúben Amorim's side asked @LFC a three years contract with a salary of £10 million net per year plus a signing fee. Liverpool offered less than that. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❌ Amorim won't change @SportingCP for @WestHam . pic.twitter.com/hYrYeN3v0H — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 23, 2024

Ruben Amorim deal with Liverpool could still be on

According to more reliable reports from David Ornstein, the deal in question isn’t quite dead yet.

That said, it’s unclear whether or not Liverpool’s key decision-makers in the managerial hunt are committed to furthering talks.

Naturally, multiple candidates will be interviewed for the role in question, though we understand that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are prepared to go for a bold choice.

What exactly a bold appointment would look like is anyone’s guess at this stage, though you might venture that options like Feyenoord’s Arne Slot might fit neatly into that category.

