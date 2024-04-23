Not Amorim: Second Liverpool meeting ‘already scheduled’ with 45-y/o coach, says Fabrizio Romano

It’s a day for suprise twists in the Liverpool managerial hunt it seems.

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot should now be considered a serious candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job it seems.

Fabrizio Romano shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Dutchman is now due for a second meeting with the Reds and is officially on the shortlist.

🚨🔴 Liverpool had direct contact with Arne Slot as candidate for the job. One direct contact took place with Feyenoord manager and understand one more is already scheduled. Slot, part of #LFC shortlist. pic.twitter.com/jcl92BYOfk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2024

Who is Arne Slot?

For those who aren’t aware, the 45-year-old Eredivisie coach has been managing in the Dutch top-flight since 2019.

Slot notably secured the title in his second season in charge of the Pride of Rotterdam and was a Europa Conference League runner-up in his opening campaign with the club.

They’ve struggled to replicate the same success this term and find themselves in second place – nine points behind Peter Bosz’s PSV. That said, the former NAC Breda star did add the KNVB Cup to Feyenoord’s trophy cabinet this term.

