‘It is logical…’ – Feyenoord chief responds to Arne Slot speculation amid Liverpool ‘contact’

Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese has responded to the growing speculation surrounding the future of Arne Slot, who’s being strongly linked with the Liverpool manager’s job.

The 45-year-old now appears to be a major contender to replace Jurgen Klopp after Fabrizio Romano reported this afternoon that the Reds have made ‘direct contact’ with the coach and have ‘already scheduled’ a second meeting.

The Rotterdam club’s chief addressed Slot’s future when speaking to ESPN recently, saying (via Voetbal International): “I think it is logical that he is in such a good position. It is very special how he has manifested himself in recent years and has really given Feyenoord a face. We responded by extending his contract.

“In any case, we assume that he will also be our trainer next year. We have experienced this situation before and will take good care of our own interests.”

Slot has already given a commitment to Feyenoord once before in the face of Premier League interest, signing a new contract at De Kuip last summer despite Tottenham reportedly being keen to hire him (Sky Sports).

However, the lure of managing Liverpool may be difficult for the 45-year-old to turn down, particularly with his stock currently high off the back of winning the Eredivisie last season and the KNVB Cup at the weekend.

The coach was also lauded by Dutch legend Marco van Basten, who praised him as ‘well versed tactically’ and an excellent man manager.

Te Kloese’s comments suggest that he was braced for major European clubs to show an interest in Slot, especially coming up to a summer in which the Reds – along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich – need to fill a managerial vacancy.

Nearly three months on from Klopp announcing that he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of this season, it looks as if the search for his successor has stepped up a gear over the past couple of days. It could be quite an eventful final week of April in the LFC boardroom!

