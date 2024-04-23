(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s half-time reaction against Fulham was telling

After a run of poor results, to see Liverpool enter half time against Fulham with the scores level at 1-1 after just conceding a goal – Virgil van Dijk was understandably frustrated.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ video on the club’s YouTube account, we can see exactly how our captain reacted as the half time whistle blew at Craven Cottage.

Raising his hands in anger and seemingly shouting to the sky, it also seemed that the Dutchman pointed towards the right wing at the same time.

Seeing as this is where the initial cross came from before Timothy Castagne’s goal, perhaps the 32-year-old attributes some blame to the right side of his defence.

You can view the footage of Van Dijk (from 5:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

