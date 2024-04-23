(Video) Van Dijk spotted strapped up after picking up injury for Liverpool

We’re reaching crunch time in the season and seeing any of our players picking up an injury would be terrible but arguably none could be more catastrophic than Virgil van Dijk.

During our second leg with Atalanta, our captain picked up a finger injury and it seemed that his finger was popped back into place in Italy.

Van Dijk receiving treatment on a hand injury here, looks like he's got a finger popped back in place and he's really to play on #LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 18, 2024

Ahead of the victory over Fulham, the ‘Inside’ video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel showed the strapping that was on the hand of the Dutchman.

Thankfully the 32-year-old was well enough to play through both matches and let’s hope that’s the case for the final five games of the campaign too.

You can watch the footage of Van Dijk (from 3:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

