(Video) Van Dijk spotted strapped up after picking up injury for Liverpool

We’re reaching crunch time in the season and seeing any of our players picking up an injury would be terrible but arguably none could be more catastrophic than Virgil van Dijk.

During our second leg with Atalanta, our captain picked up a finger injury and it seemed that his finger was popped back into place in Italy.

Ahead of the victory over Fulham, the ‘Inside’ video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel showed the strapping that was on the hand of the Dutchman.

Thankfully the 32-year-old was well enough to play through both matches and let’s hope that’s the case for the final five games of the campaign too.

You can watch the footage of Van Dijk (from 3:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

