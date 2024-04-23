Why Jose Mourinho was at Craven Cottage for Liverpool’s win over Fulham

Jose Mourinho’s appearance at Craven Cottage for Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Fulham inspired uproar on social media.

The Portuguese manager’s name has since found itself joining the growing legion of linked coaches to the soon-to-be-vacant Anfield job.

What may have not crossed some supporters’ minds, however, as was pointed out by one journalist, was that the 61-year-old was simply taking in a game of football.

“There was significant intrigue over the sighting of Jose Mourinho at Craven Cottage, not least with the Portuguese manager currently out of work having been sacked by Roma earlier this year,” Ian Doyle wrote for the Liverpool Echo.

“That Mourinho lives local to the area and was just taking in a Premier League match didn’t stop him being instantly linked with the soon-to-be vacant role of Reds boss.

“But the reaction on social media from Liverpool supporters suggests they would very much rather the former Chelsea and Manchester United remained in the stands rather than take up a job in the dugout for the Reds. No way, Jose.”

Ruben Amorim has since become an ‘unlikely’ candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho to Liverpool?

Consider this eventuality highly unlikely.

The former Chelsea head coach is undoubtedly one of the most well-respected and highly decorated coaches in the game.

That said, Liverpool and Mourinho would more than likely be a disastrous experiment.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, it’s one stone better left unturned, no matter how desperate things get.

