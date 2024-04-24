Worrying: 24-y/o Liverpool player ‘having huge problems’ in Everton duel

Ibrahima Konate’s form has been a little topsy-turvy in recent weeks amid Liverpool’s pursuit of a 20th league title.

Ian Doyle jumped onto X (formerly Twitter) this evening to share his concerns about the Frenchman’s battles with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Konate is having huge problems up against Calvert-Lewin. Concedes a soft foul for another free-kick into the #LFC area… — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 24, 2024

To be completely fair to the former RB Leipzig defender, he’s hardly the only man in Red having problems winning their duels against their Everton counterparts.

The stats are more forgiving for Konate

Sofascore, it’s worth highlighting, have the 24-year-old down as winning three out of five duels (ground and air), at the time of writing.

Regardless, we have to be doing much better against this quality of opposition, even keeping in mind how raucous the atmosphere has been at Goodison Park.

There are only five games left in this title race to prove our credentials against those of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Five games standing in the way of Liverpool and a parting of the ways with talismanic manager Jurgen Klopp.

