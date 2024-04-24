(Video) Tony Bellew on ‘horrible’ Liverpool player: ‘I’ll pull that tongue out of our mouth’

The Merseyside derby can sometimes bring the worst out of people and that seems to have been the case with Tony Bellew during one particular match.

Speaking with Match of the Day, the Everton fan said: “I sat here for the derby, the horrible derby [September 2001] when that horrible man Steven Gerrard scored.

“Ran right down this way with his tongue out, ‘Blaaa!’ If I get hold of you, I’ll pull that tongue out of our mouth. Just kills me that probably the best player this city’s ever produced – well, it’s him or Wazza, I’d say Rooney but – he’s unbelievable.”

It’s probably an even bigger compliment for Steven Gerrard when it comes from a Blue who has to praise our club legend, even if it is through gritted teeth.

This shows the viceral hatred that is in place for many during this fixture but also the respectful undertones that were much more prominent in Merseyside years gone by.

