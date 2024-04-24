(Video) Jamie Carragher issues plea to Liverpool fans after miserable derby defeat

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool fans not to ‘get too angry’ with Jurgen Klopp or his players after their Premier League title hopes were effectively ended after a miserable derby defeat to Everton tonight.

Although the Reds are just three points behind leaders Arsenal with four matches remaining, the manner of the two teams’ performances over the past 24 hours illustrated that the Merseysiders realistically have little hope of usurping the Gunners, or indeed Manchester City.

Speaking on Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the 2-0 loss at Goodison Park, the pundit said: “This is the end of the title run for Liverpool. It almost feels like the end, and they’ve just got to make sure they finish the season out really strongly. At the moment they’re not clinical enough in both boxes.

“I don’t think it’s the time to get too angry with the team or Jurgen Klopp. It’s been a great ride, a great journey, but tonight is Everton’s night. You have to take it on the chin.”

Fair play to Carragher for keeping things in perspective so soon after such a harrowing defeat, one which leaves Klopp’s glorious Liverpool tenure very likely to end with anti-climax.

It’s hard to feel anything other than bitter disappointment right now, but the Sky Sports pundit is right. Despite this season petering out horribly, we owe so much gratitude to the manager and many of those players for the brilliant memories they’ve provided over the last five or six years in particular.

