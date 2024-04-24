Carragher drops totally honest Arne Slot claim amid Liverpool talks

Jamie Carragher has warned that Arne Slot’s potential jump from Feyenoord to Liverpool is a ‘huge’ leap.

This comes amid reported talks between the Merseysiders and the incumbent Eredivisie champions over their head coach moving to L4 next term.

“What I would say is from Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump. It is. I think it shows at this moment there’s probably a dearth of really top managers out there when you look at who Liverpool are going for,” the former England international spoke on Sky Sports.

“So initially probably Xabi Alonso, but it was only his first full season as a manager; there was talk of Amorim from Sporting Lisbon, he’s 39; and now Arne Slot now looks like he’s the favourite right now.

“I don’t think it’s like Rafa Benitez coming in or Jurgen Klopp coming in, when Rafa Benitez was coming in on the back of two La Liga titles and a UEFA cup or Jurgen Klopp off the back of two league titles and Borussia Dortmund getting to a Champions League final.”

The Scouser went on to point out that the modern Reds outfit finds itself in a very different situation to the prior two iterations, now challenging for the league title on a consistent basis.

More pressure but better resources

The job is very different; the next Liverpool boss won’t be tasked with leading a revolution at Anfield.

Resources will be aplenty, top senior talent is aplenty, top emerging young talent is aplenty, and world-class decision-makers behind the scenes are aplenty. Need we go on?

That’s not to suggest it’s going to be a walk in the park for whoever comes in to fill Jurgen Klopp’s office.

However, the conditions and foundations are there for the right man to come in and build on the 56-year-old’s success.

