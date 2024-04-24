3/10 ‘shocker’ – Journalist unimpressed with 29-pass Liverpool ace who lost 50% of derby duels

There was no shortage of Liverpool players who endured below-par performances in the derby defeat to Everton tonight, and one member of Jurgen Klopp’s side was accused of having a particular ‘shocker’.

Ian Doyle had the unenviable task of providing the player ratings from the Goodison Park debacle for the Liverpool Echo, and he didn’t spare Dominik Szoboszlai from a scathing review.

The Hungarian was given a 3/10 for his display, with the journalist writing: “One forceful run into the box aside, the midfielder suffered a shocker of a first half and didn’t improve much after that. Subbed.”

Szoboszlai was certainly not alone in having a poor night, but he’ll be sorely disappointed with what he produced against Everton.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old lost 50% of his duels, failed to get a shot on target, didn’t record a single defensive action or accurate cross and gave away the ball seven times, but to his credit he did complete 29 out of his 31 passes (94% success rate).

The statistical website ranked his overall performance at 6.7, his fourth match out of six where he’s scored lower than his season average of 7.18.

Furthermore, Szoboszlai has now gone eight Premier League matches without a goal contribution since coming back from the hamstring injury that he suffered over the winter (Transfermarkt), a worrying lack of output from such a talented player at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

He could have no complaints about being substituted for Wataru Endo just after the hour mark, but hopefully the Hungarian can end a largely impressive first year at Liverpool on a high during our final four matches of 2023/24.

