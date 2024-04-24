(Video) Ex-Everton man sensationally reveals that Liverpool legend was his hero growing up

Liverpool and Everton are set to lock horns in the Merseyside derby and ahead of the game one man with a foot in the blue camp will be upsetting many.

Speaking on The Overlap, Anthony Gordon said: “Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up. Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was unbelievable player.”

Given his dramatic departure from Goodison Park, it’s safe to say 23-year-old doesn’t have too many friends from his old club – something this statement won’t really help.

The boyhood Red showed his allegiances here but there won’t be many of our fans arguing against Steven Gerrard being your childhood hero.

You can watch Gordon’s comments on Gerrard (from 38:10) via The Overlap on YouTube:

