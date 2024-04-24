Feyenoord’s press conference announcement all but rubber-stamps Slot news – Joyce

It seems that we’re on the cusp on seeing Arne Slot being confirmed as the Liverpool manager and an announcement out of Feyenoord has only strengthened these links.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘a press conference with Slot scheduled for Wednesday to preview Thursday’s Eredivisie game away to Go Ahead Eagles has been cancelled.’

In a press conference that would have no-doubt been full of questions about the Reds, it seems like both a smart decision but one that will only add further fuel to the fire of the Dutchman becoming our head coach.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss will have to face the music at some point though and we can expect both Jurgen Klopp and the 45-year-old will be fielding questions about this very topic soon.

It seemed like a strange time for the Northern Football Correspondent to break the news about our possible new manager though and something that we would ordinarily keep under wraps.

Whether this is a smokescreen for another candidate or an indication the official news is imminent, we can only wait and see.

It’s not ideal that on the dawn of a vital Merseyside derby and in the midst of a Premier League title race, we see this news broadcasted around the world and it seems very unlike the club.

We can only hope that there’s no adverse repercussions of this being shared so publicly, given the context in which our season hinges on the next few results.

