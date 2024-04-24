(Video) Former Evertonian names Salah as inspiration for rare pre-match ritual

Mo Salah is one of the greatest players in world football but hearing that his practices are inspiring even those at Goodison Park, is telling to his legacy.

Speaking on The Overlap, Anthony Gordon discussed mediation and said: “Some footballers like to think less and just turn up and play and trust their instincts but I just love the mindset of getting myself in that place before I’m already there.

“I actually saw Salah talk about it and that’s where I took even more interest because I see him as an absolute machine, a winner and people like that you’re not going to go far wrong following what they do.”

The Egyptian King is an idol for so many and when his influence is spreading across peers in the Premier League, it really shows just how far-reaching his influence is.

Meditation is not something that was in the game several years ago but hearing players speaking so openly about it now is a refreshing new trend and clearly seems to help some of them.

You can watch Gordon’s comments on Salah (from 11:43) via The Overlap on YouTube:

