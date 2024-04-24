James Pearce explains why £120k-p/w Liverpool ace isn’t in matchday squad; he’s not injured

Liverpool fans will have noticed one notable omission from the matchday squad for tonight’s Merseyside derby, and it’s not due to injury.

Cody Gakpo is neither in the starting line-up nor on the substitutes’ bench at Goodison Park, although James Pearce has reassured Reds supporters that it’s for a very positive reason.

The journalist posted on X just as the team news came out: “No Cody Gakpo tonight as his partner has gone into labour.”

In a season which has seen almost every member of Liverpool’s squad succumb to injury at some point, the 24-year-old has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most reliable players in that regard.

This is actually the first match that the £120,000-per-week Dutchman misses since – believe it for not – the previous Merseyside derby at Anfield six months ago, which came at the end of a brief layoff (Transfermarkt).

Considering his impressive recent performances, it may have come as a surprise initially not see his name in the matchday squad, and fans could’ve been forgiven for fearing that he may have picked up a knock which’d see him join Diogo Jota in the treatment room.

Thankfully, the reason why Gakpo misses out against Everton for the second time this season is a joyful one, and we pray that everything will go perfectly with the birth of his first child.

Congratulations from all of us Cody, and we look forward to having you back in action in good time after such wonderful personal news!

