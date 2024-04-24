‘Negotiating’: Paul Joyce shares breaking Liverpool manager news as ‘preferred choice’ now clear

Liverpool have reportedly ‘opened negotiations’ with Feyenoord over a potential move for Arne Slot.

This update comes from the ever-reliable Paul Joyce of the Times, with the Reds understood to still be monitoring alternative candidates.

Liverpool have now opened negotiations with Feyenoord over Arne Slot. https://t.co/th6B0znQLC https://t.co/mYeipolvwY — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) April 24, 2024

The news has been corroborated by additional sources, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein noting that the Reds have made the 45-year-old their ‘preferred choice’.

🚨 Liverpool negotiating with Feyenoord today having made Arne Slot preferred choice. #LFC keen to show Feyenoord total respect + also in contact with Slot – 45yo enthusiastic about potential move. Still other candidates but Slot main target @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/0dbGKI7hgm — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 24, 2024

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops ‘important update’ on LFC managerial pursuit; can make ‘special’ things happen in PL

READ MORE: ‘Things moving fast’: Liverpool handed €10m advantage over PL rival in manager pursuit

What went wrong with Ruben Amorim?

It’s hard to say at this precise juncture. Prior reports had suggested that there was a difference between the Portuguese head coach and Liverpool over the financials.

Given the task at hand in replacing Jurgen Klopp, of course, you’d hope that our decision-makers would be prepared to go big to get the best possible replacement in!

Not to suggest that Slot, by comparison, is a poor choice. The Dutchman plays an attractive brand of attacking football and similarly prioritises the development of youth on a small budget.

All things that should appeal massively to our current ownership, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!