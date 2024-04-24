‘Negotiating’: Paul Joyce shares breaking Liverpool manager news as ‘preferred choice’ now clear

News Next Liverpool Manager
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly ‘opened negotiations’ with Feyenoord over a potential move for Arne Slot.

This update comes from the ever-reliable Paul Joyce of the Times, with the Reds understood to still be monitoring alternative candidates.

The news has been corroborated by additional sources, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein noting that the Reds have made the 45-year-old their ‘preferred choice’.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops ‘important update’ on LFC managerial pursuit; can make ‘special’ things happen in PL

READ MORE: ‘Things moving fast’: Liverpool handed €10m advantage over PL rival in manager pursuit

What went wrong with Ruben Amorim?

It’s hard to say at this precise juncture. Prior reports had suggested that there was a difference between the Portuguese head coach and Liverpool over the financials.

Given the task at hand in replacing Jurgen Klopp, of course, you’d hope that our decision-makers would be prepared to go big to get the best possible replacement in!

Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon – (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Not to suggest that Slot, by comparison, is a poor choice. The Dutchman plays an attractive brand of attacking football and similarly prioritises the development of youth on a small budget.

All things that should appeal massively to our current ownership, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!

More Stories Arne Slot Liverpool Paul Joyce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *