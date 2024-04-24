‘Things moving fast’: Liverpool handed €10m advantage over PL rival in manager pursuit

It’s a no from Xabi Alonso, a maybe for Ruben Amorim, and now Liverpool appear to be focusing their attention on Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Ben Jacobs reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds are intensifying their pursuit of the Dutchman this week. The club have been quoted a smaller compensation fee to that previously proposed to Tottenham.

The Reds are understood to be set for a sit-down with the ex-AZ Alkmaar boss’ agent, Rafaela Pimenta, with whom they have a positive relationship.

Jurgen Klopp and his immediate coaching staff are set to depart Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool’s next manager: Arne Slot?

Arne Slot is in contention for the Liverpool job – (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

We won’t pretend the 45-year-old was at the forefront of our thinking when it comes to the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool head coaching role.

That’s not, however, to suggest that Slot’s credentials are lacking.

The Eredivisie-winner has secured multiple pieces of silverware with current side Feyenoord. He was unfortunate to have been denied the opportunity to lift the title with AZ Alkmaar with the season cancelled midway through 2019/20.

All whilst playing an attractive brand of attacking football and prioritising intensity.

