Reliable source shares news of Liverpool setback in Slot pursuit; Reds unlikely to be deterred

Liverpool have experienced a minor setback in their pursuit of Arne Slot, although it’s not one which should prove terminal to their hopes of appointing the Feyenoord manager.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning that the Reds have been knocked back with an opening offer of £7.7m for the 45-year-old, who’s believed to be enthusiastic about the possibility of taking over at Anfield.

It wasn’t until recent days that news of LFC’s pursuit of the Dutchman came to light, with the Merseysiders prioritising discretion and keen to show respect to the Rotterdam club in the lead-up to their victorious KNVB Cup final appearance last Sunday.

Liverpool’s approach is ‘sure to be maintained’ as they enter negotiations with Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese, with Slot now the main focus of attention for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes in the club’s managerial hunt.

Despite the roadblock of Feyenoord rejecting Liverpool’s opening offer, Rotterdam chiefs will likely be appreciative of the Reds’ willingness not to interfere in the lead-up to the cup final, which could aid negotiations in the long run.

It could also help LFC that the Dutch club have little else to play for in their final four games of the season, with a top two place (and Champions League qualification) assured and a title push highly improbable, given their nine-point deficit on PSV Eindhoven.

It shouldn’t take too much of a leap from the Merseysider’s initial offer to sway the Eredivisie giants, who according to Paul Joyce could do business for £8.6m, with the manager not having a set release clause in his contract.

Slot’s apparent enthusiasm to come to Liverpool could be another plus point from our perspective, with the 45-year-old unlikely to need too much convincing.

The rejection of the Reds’ first offer was a slight setback, but not one which should completely derail our pursuit of the Dutchman.

